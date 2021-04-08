Warburg Pincus Llc Sells 716,624 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,077. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

