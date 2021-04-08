Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 13,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 758,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.46 million, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

