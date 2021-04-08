Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Watts Water Technologies worth $19,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385,222 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after purchasing an additional 297,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.22. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,992.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,109. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

