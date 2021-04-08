wave edu coin (WEC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, wave edu coin has traded 187.7% higher against the US dollar. wave edu coin has a market cap of $245,771.83 and approximately $14.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00281765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.90 or 0.00787843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,162.97 or 0.99854182 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.11 or 0.00700651 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.