Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.38

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $921,106.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00070231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00264270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.69 or 0.00785316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,801.91 or 0.99833201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00702995 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

