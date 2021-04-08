Waves Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $102.80 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $13.24 or 0.00022907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026917 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011208 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,789,254 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

