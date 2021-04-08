WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $351.90 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $351.90 million and $7.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 93.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,717,729,005 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,662,548 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.