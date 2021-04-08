WazirX (WRX) 1-Day Volume Hits $367.27 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $908.50 million and approximately $367.27 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00006618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 249.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.66 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.94 or 0.00781886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,776.90 or 0.99958410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00714695 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

