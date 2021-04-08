WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. WD-40 updated its FY 2021

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.52. 127,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,676. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.06 and its 200-day moving average is $269.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

