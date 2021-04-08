Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,000. Apple makes up about 6.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Apple by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after buying an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Apple by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 90,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 67,522 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average is $123.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

