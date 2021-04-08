WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

