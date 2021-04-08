Weekend Unlimited Industries (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Shares Up 7.3%

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 6,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 12,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

About Weekend Unlimited Industries (OTCMKTS:WKULF)

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc sells branded cannabis packaging. It offers its products through Wknd! and Orchard Heights brand name. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

