Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS: BTDPY):

4/7/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/23/2021 – Barratt Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/18/2021 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

BTDPY stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments plc has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

