Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Barclays (BARC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Barclays (LON: BARC):
- 4/6/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Barclays had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Barclays had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/8/2021 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 2/8/2021 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 187.64 ($2.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £32.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.30. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.
