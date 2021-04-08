Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) recently:

4/8/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

3/23/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

3/8/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $95.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $95.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CZR traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,745. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $16,738,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

