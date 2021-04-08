Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) recently:

3/23/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $218.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike's fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflect gains from increased use of cybersecurity solutions. Significant expansion in margins was encouraging. Solid customer roster, including players like Zoom and Salesforce, are a positive. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the marg”

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, the acquisition of Preempt Security is anticipated to enhance CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust security capabilities. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margin.”

3/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $295.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – CrowdStrike had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD traded up $9.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 446,015 shares of company stock valued at $93,931,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

