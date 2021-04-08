Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Yelp (YELP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Yelp (NYSE: YELP) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2021 – Yelp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Yelp was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2021 – Yelp was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

3/25/2021 – Yelp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Yelp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/10/2021 – Yelp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Yelp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Yelp had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Yelp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $40.00.

2/10/2021 – Yelp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $38.00.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.01. 21,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,960. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -235.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Yelp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Yelp by 898.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,915 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 297,765 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 350,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

