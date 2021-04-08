Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DocuSign (DOCU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) recently:

4/8/2021 – DocuSign is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/31/2021 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/31/2021 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/29/2021 – DocuSign is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/12/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/12/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – DocuSign had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – DocuSign is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

2/17/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.61. 84,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,417. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.84 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of -179.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.27.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,731 shares of company stock valued at $87,272,153 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

