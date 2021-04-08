Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equitable (EQH)

Equitable (NYSE: EQH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00.

3/25/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Equitable had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

2/24/2021 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

2/18/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $35.00.

EQH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.30. 62,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,581. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

