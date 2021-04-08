Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equitable (EQH)

Equitable (NYSE: EQH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/5/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00.
- 3/25/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Equitable had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.
- 2/24/2021 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “
- 2/18/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $35.00.
EQH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.30. 62,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,581. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
