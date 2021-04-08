Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 10,174 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of The Lovesac worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 78,200 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $3,634,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 591,398 shares of company stock valued at $31,368,011 in the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOVE opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.70 million, a P/E ratio of -456.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

