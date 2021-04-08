Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 10,244 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Argan worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $837.38 million, a P/E ratio of 118.60 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

