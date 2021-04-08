Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 52,818 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of New Senior Investment Group worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 581,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 433,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 320,177 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 582,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 158,247 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1,272.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 146,118 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNR opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $536.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

