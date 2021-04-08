Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 7,762 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Tivity Health worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,334,000 after purchasing an additional 163,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tivity Health by 512.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 149,835 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TVTY. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

