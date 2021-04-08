Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Textainer Group worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $168,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGH opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $31.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

