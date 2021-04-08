Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 572,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 932,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459,044 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOS. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Renaissance Capital lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

