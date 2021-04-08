Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 254.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 129,758 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 420,986 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,845,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after buying an additional 255,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 226,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBAY. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.40 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

