Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 81,067 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,067 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.69. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

