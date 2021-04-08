Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of CVR Energy worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after purchasing an additional 274,072 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CVR Energy by 16,753.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

