Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $197,017.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,541 shares of company stock worth $1,081,992. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.14 million, a P/E ratio of 554.33 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $158.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.