Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.46% of Farmland Partners worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

FPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.18 million, a P/E ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.