Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 366.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35.

