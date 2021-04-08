Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Citi Trends worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $881.59 million, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.