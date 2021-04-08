Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.05 Million Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,487 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $579.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

