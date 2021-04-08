Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.05 Million Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of BrightView worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BrightView by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after buying an additional 540,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

