Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 273.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,233 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.