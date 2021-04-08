Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 267.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of AVROBIO worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

AVRO opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $474.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

