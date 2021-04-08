Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSSC opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $640.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

