Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,266 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,922,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,938,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 69,695 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.