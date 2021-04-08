Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 15,263 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of At Home Group worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of HOME opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $48,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,666. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

