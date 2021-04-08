Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 138.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of Fluidigm worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter worth $24,188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,526,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 542,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,577,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

