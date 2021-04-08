Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,412 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 52.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,929 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 86.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

AWH stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.24 million, a P/E ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Aspira Women’s Health Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.