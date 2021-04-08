Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.62% of Atlantic Power worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Atlantic Power by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 66,789 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.37.

Shares of AT stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Atlantic Power Co. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $267.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Power Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

