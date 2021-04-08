Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of ZIX worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ZIX by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ZIX by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZIXI shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

ZIX stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $428.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

