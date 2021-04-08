Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of WideOpenWest worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOW. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

