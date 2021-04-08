Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,428 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,762 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 156,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 101.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 261,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 3.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

