Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 33,658 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,083,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.