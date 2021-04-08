Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 39,318 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.67% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBP. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

PBP opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

