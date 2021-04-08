Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,047 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 65,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $92,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $268,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

