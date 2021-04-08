Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 724 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $156.48 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.45 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.78.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

