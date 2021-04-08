Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Overweight

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

SPNE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $568.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in SeaSpine by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.